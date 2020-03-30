Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Widepoint Corp in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (WYY, LDOS, RAMP, SAIC, IT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Widepoint Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $397,000. Following is Leidos Holdings with a an RPE of $324,000. LiveRamp Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $322,000.

Science Applicat follows with a an RPE of $287,000, and Gartner Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $261,000.

