Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Visa Inc-Class A in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (V, MA, PYPL, CATM, TVPT)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Visa Inc-Class A ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Following is Mastercard Inc-A with a an RPE of $996,000. Paypal Holdings ranks third highest with a an RPE of $738,000.

Cardtronics Pl-A follows with a an RPE of $654,000, and Travelport World rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $619,000.

