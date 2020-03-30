Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Valero Energy in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (VLO, PBF, INT, PSX, CVI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Valero Energy ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.4 million. Following is Pbf Energy Inc-A with a an RPE of $7.2 million. World Fuel Svcs ranks third highest with a an RPE of $6.9 million.

Phillips 66 follows with a an RPE of $6.4 million, and Cvr Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $6.3 million.

