Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, EXP, VMC, MLM, USLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Eagle Materials is next with a an RPE of $630,000. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a an RPE of $501,000.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a an RPE of $467,000, and Us Lime & Minera rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $453,000.

