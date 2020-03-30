Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Twenty-First - B in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (FOX, FOXA, VIAB, AMC, LYV)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Twenty-First - B ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Twenty-First C-A is next with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Viacom Inc-B ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.

Amc Entertainmen follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Live Nation Ente rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.2 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Live Nation Ente. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Live Nation Ente in search of a potential trend change.