Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Suncoke Energy I in the Steel Industry (SXC, STLD, RYI, X, NUE)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Suncoke Energy I ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Following is Steel Dynamics with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Ryerson Holding ranks third highest with a an RPE of $970,000.

Us Steel Corp follows with a an RPE of $851,000, and Nucor Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $837,000.

