Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Sprint Corp in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (S, TMUS, USM, WIFI, SHEN)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:15am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Sprint Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Following is T-Mobile Us Inc with a an RPE of $813,000. Us Cellular Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $661,000.

Boingo Wireless follows with a an RPE of $653,000, and Shenandoah Telec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $583,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shenandoah Telec on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Shenandoah Telec have risen 32.0%. We continue to monitor Shenandoah Telec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee sprint corp t-mobile us inc us cellular corp boingo wireless shenandoah telec

Ticker(s): S TMUS USM WIFI SHEN

