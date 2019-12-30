Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Sprint Corp in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (S, TMUS, USM, WIFI, SHEN)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Sprint Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. T-Mobile Us Inc is next with a an RPE of $813,000. Us Cellular Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $661,000.

Boingo Wireless follows with a an RPE of $653,000, and Shenandoah Telec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $583,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shenandoah Telec on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Shenandoah Telec have risen 25.2%. We continue to monitor Shenandoah Telec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.