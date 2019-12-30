Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Sprint Corp in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (S, TMUS, USM, WIFI, SHEN)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Sprint Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. T-Mobile Us Inc is next with a an RPE of $813,000. Us Cellular Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $661,000.
Boingo Wireless follows with a an RPE of $653,000, and Shenandoah Telec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $583,000.
