Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Sjw Group in the Water Utilities Industry (SJW, AWR, CWT, WTR, CWCO)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:14am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Sjw Group ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Following is Amer States Wate with a an RPE of $576,000. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $576,000.

Aqua America Inc follows with a an RPE of $533,000, and Cons Water Co-Or rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $516,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer States Wate on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer States Wate have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor Amer States Wate for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

