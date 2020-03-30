Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Sears Hometown A in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (SHOS, LL, HD, LOW, TTS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Sears Hometown A ranks highest with a an RPE of $4.7 million. Following is Lumber Liquidato with a an RPE of $517,000. Home Depot Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $255,000.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a an RPE of $221,000, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $210,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.