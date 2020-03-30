Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Royal Gold Inc in the Gold Industry (RGLD, GORO, NEM, CDE, MUX)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $19.6 million. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a an RPE of $2.3 million. Newmont Mining ranks third highest with a an RPE of $598,000.

Coeur Mining Inc follows with a an RPE of $294,000, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $247,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of McEwen Mining Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.89. Since that call, shares of McEwen Mining Inc have fallen 23.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.