Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Murphy Usa Inc in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, SAH, PAG, AN, LAD)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.1 million. Sonic Automoti-A is next with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Penske Automotiv ranks third highest with a an RPE of $848,000.
Autonation Inc follows with a an RPE of $833,000, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $815,000.
