Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, TRNO, STAG, EGP, IIPR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Monmouth Real Es ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.0 million. Following is Terreno Realty C with a an RPE of $6.3 million. Stag Industrial ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.4 million.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a an RPE of $4.1 million, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $4.0 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc in search of a potential trend change.