Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Lyondellbasell-A in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, TSE, OLN, WLK, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.7 million. Following is Trinseo Sa with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Olin Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million.

Westlake Chemica follows with a an RPE of $937,000, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $853,000.

