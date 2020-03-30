Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Lam Research in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (LRCX, AMAT, KLAC, VECO, CCMP)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Lam Research ranks highest with a an RPE of $971,000. Applied Material is next with a an RPE of $814,000. Kla-Tencor Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $652,000.

Veeco Instrument follows with a an RPE of $541,000, and Cabot Microelec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $476,000.

