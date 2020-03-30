Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Intercontinental in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (ICE, MKTX, NDAQ, MSCI, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Intercontinental ranks highest with a an RPE of $961,000. Following is Marketaxess with a an RPE of $945,000. Nasdaq Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $528,000.

Msci Inc follows with a an RPE of $433,000, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $362,000.

