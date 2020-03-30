Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Innerworkings In in the Commercial Printing Industry (INWK, DLX, CMPR, LABL, QUAD)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Innerworkings In ranks highest with a an RPE of $568,000. Deluxe Corp is next with a an RPE of $335,000. Cimpress Nv ranks third highest with a an RPE of $236,000.
Multi-Color Corp follows with a an RPE of $201,000, and Quad Graphics In rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $194,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quad Graphics In on March 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.36. Since that call, shares of Quad Graphics In have fallen 28.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee innerworkings in deluxe corp cimpress nv multi-color corp quad graphics in