Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Hca Healthcare I in the Health Care Facilities Industry (HCA, CYH, THC, UHS, CSU)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Hca Healthcare I ranks highest with a an RPE of $234,000. Following is Community Health with a an RPE of $153,000. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a an RPE of $151,000.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a an RPE of $137,000, and Cap Senior Livin rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $112,000.

