Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Fed Agri Mtg-C in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (AGM, ESNT, MTG, TREE, WD)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.1 million. Following is Essent Group Ltd with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Mgic Invt Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Lendingtree Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Walker & Dunlop rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

