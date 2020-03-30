Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Deere & Co in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (DE, AGCO, LNN, TTC, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $513,000. Agco Corp is next with a an RPE of $424,000. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $382,000.

Toro Co follows with a an RPE of $374,000, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $244,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Titan Intl Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.92. Since that call, shares of Titan Intl Inc have fallen 40.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.