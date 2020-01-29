Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Core-Mark Holdin in the Distributors Industry (CORE, POOL, WEYS, GPC, LKQ)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.9 million. Following is Pool Corp with a an RPE of $707,000. Weyco Group ranks third highest with a an RPE of $449,000.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a an RPE of $354,000, and Lkq Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $235,000.

