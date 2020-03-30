Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Chimera Inv Corp in the Mortgage REITs Industry (CIM, AGNC, ANH, NLY, NYMT)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Chimera Inv Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $33.6 million. Following is Agnc Investment with a an RPE of $32.5 million. Anworth Mortgage ranks third highest with a an RPE of $32.4 million.

Annaly Capital M follows with a an RPE of $25.5 million, and New York Mtge rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $25.0 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in New York Mtge. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of New York Mtge in search of a potential trend change.