Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Amer Equity Invt in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (AEL, LNC, NWLI, GNW, AFL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amer Equity Invt ranks highest with a an RPE of $6.4 million. Lincoln Natl Crp is next with a an RPE of $2.9 million. National Weste-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $2.7 million.

Genworth Financi follows with a an RPE of $2.4 million, and Aflac Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.9 million.

