Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Amc Networks-A in the Broadcasting Industry (AMCX, DISCK, DISCA, EVC, HMTV)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Following is Discovery Comm-C with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Discovery Comm-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Entravision Co-A follows with a an RPE of $433,000, and Hemisphere Media rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $427,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hemisphere Media on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Hemisphere Media have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Hemisphere Media for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.