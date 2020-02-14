Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Zoetis Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ZTS, PAHC, PBH, PFE, SUPN)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Zoetis Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 5,480.5%. Phibro Animal-A is next with a ROE of 3,579.8%. Prestige Brands ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,393.7%.

Pfizer Inc follows with a ROE of 3,383.0%, and Supernus Pharmac rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,629.0%.

