MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Zoetis Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ZTS, PAHC, PBH, PFE, SUPN)

Written on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 2:21am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Zoetis Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 5,480.5%. Phibro Animal-A is next with a ROE of 3,579.8%. Prestige Brands ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,393.7%.

Pfizer Inc follows with a ROE of 3,383.0%, and Supernus Pharmac rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,629.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zoetis Inc and will alert subscribers who have ZTS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest return on equity zoetis inc phibro animal-a prestige brands pfizer inc supernus pharmac

Ticker(s): ZTS PAHC PBH PFE SUPN

Contact James Quinn