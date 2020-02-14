Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Walker & Dunlop in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (WD, PFSI, ESNT, HIFS, AGM)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Walker & Dunlop ranks highest with a ROE of 2,785.3%. Following is Pennymac Finan-A with a ROE of 2,446.6%. Essent Group Ltd ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,312.6%.

Hingham Inst Svg follows with a ROE of 1,580.6%, and Fed Agri Mtg-C rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,517.7%.

