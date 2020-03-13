Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Viacom Inc-B in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (VIAB, DIS, FOX, FOXA, RDI)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Viacom Inc-B ranks highest with a ROE of 3,752.0%. Following is Walt Disney Co with a ROE of 2,580.1%. Twenty-First - B ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,365.5%.

Twenty-First C-A follows with a ROE of 2,365.5%, and Reading Intl-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,879.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Walt Disney Co on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $140.73. Since that call, shares of Walt Disney Co have fallen 25.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.