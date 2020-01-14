MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Unitedhealth Grp in the Managed Health Care Industry (UNH, CI, HUM, WCG, ANTM)

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:31am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Unitedhealth Grp ranks highest with a ROE of 2,508.9%. Cigna Corp is next with a ROE of 1,797.3%. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,795.7%.

Wellcare Health follows with a ROE of 1,787.5%, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,561.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Humana Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Humana Inc have risen 33.2%. We continue to monitor Humana Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest return on equity unitedhealth grp cigna corp humana inc wellcare health anthem inc

Ticker(s): UNH CI HUM WCG ANTM

Contact Amy Schwartz