Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Thor Industries in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (THO, F, WGO, GM, TSLA)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Thor Industries ranks highest with a ROE of 2,810.2%. Ford Motor Co is next with a ROE of 2,313.1%. Winnebago Inds ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,916.3%.

General Motors C follows with a ROE of -1,359.4%, and Tesla Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -4,956.1%.

