Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Steven Madden in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, NKE, SKX, DECK, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Steven Madden ranks highest with a ROE of 1,643.7%. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a ROE of 1,603.3%. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,110.5%.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a ROE of 779.4%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -259.3%.
