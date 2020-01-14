MySmarTrend
Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Steven Madden in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, NKE, SKX, DECK, CROX)

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Steven Madden ranks highest with a ROE of 1,643.7%. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a ROE of 1,603.3%. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,110.5%.

Deckers Outdoor follows with a ROE of 779.4%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -259.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 92.2%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): SHOO NKE SKX DECK CROX

