Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Simon Property in the Retail REITs Industry (SPG, WRI, WPG, RPAI, ALX)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Simon Property ranks highest with a ROE of 5,542.0%. Weingarten Rlty is next with a ROE of 2,738.2%. Washington Prime ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,170.5%.

Retail Propertie follows with a ROE of 1,506.2%, and Alexander'S Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,487.7%.

