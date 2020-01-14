Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Select Medical in the Health Care Facilities Industry (SEM, UHS, USPH, ACHC, ENSG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Select Medical ranks highest with a ROE of 2,135.2%. Following is Universal Hlth-B with a ROE of 1,546.9%. Us Physical Ther ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,233.2%.

Acadia Healthcar follows with a ROE of 873.7%, and Ensign Group Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 811.4%.

