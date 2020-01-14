Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Pool Corp in the Distributors Industry (POOL, GPC, LKQ, WEYS, CORE)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 8,495.9%. Genuine Parts Co is next with a ROE of 1,881.9%. Lkq Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,373.8%.

Weyco Group follows with a ROE of 856.7%, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the top five with a ROE of 562.1%.

