Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Pool Corp in the Distributors Industry (POOL, GPC, LKQ, WEYS, CORE)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Pool Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 8,495.9%. Genuine Parts Co is next with a ROE of 1,881.9%. Lkq Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,373.8%.
Weyco Group follows with a ROE of 856.7%, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the top five with a ROE of 562.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lkq Corp on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Lkq Corp have risen 25.4%. We continue to monitor Lkq Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
