Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Nvidia Corp in the Semiconductors Industry (NVDA, ON, AVGO, SWKS, MXIM)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nvidia Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,463.2%. On Semiconductor is next with a ROE of 3,556.4%. Broadcom Ltd ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,419.7%.
Skyworks Solutio follows with a ROE of 2,223.1%, and Maxim Integrated rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,123.2%.
