Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of New Resident in the Mortgage REITs Industry (NRZ, NLY, WMC, TWO, CIM)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
New Resident ranks highest with a ROE of 2,949.8%. Following is Annaly Capital M with a ROE of 1,983.5%. Western Asset Mo ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,894.6%.
Two Harbors Inve follows with a ROE of 1,846.8%, and Chimera Inv Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,804.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for New Resident and will alert subscribers who have NRZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity new resident annaly capital m western asset mo two harbors inve chimera inv corp