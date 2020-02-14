Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of New Resident in the Mortgage REITs Industry (NRZ, NLY, WMC, TWO, CIM)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

New Resident ranks highest with a ROE of 2,949.8%. Following is Annaly Capital M with a ROE of 1,983.5%. Western Asset Mo ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,894.6%.

Two Harbors Inve follows with a ROE of 1,846.8%, and Chimera Inv Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,804.5%.

