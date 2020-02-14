MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of New Resident in the Mortgage REITs Industry (NRZ, NLY, WMC, TWO, CIM)

Written on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 2:40am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

New Resident ranks highest with a ROE of 2,949.8%. Following is Annaly Capital M with a ROE of 1,983.5%. Western Asset Mo ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,894.6%.

Two Harbors Inve follows with a ROE of 1,846.8%, and Chimera Inv Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,804.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for New Resident and will alert subscribers who have NRZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest return on equity new resident annaly capital m western asset mo two harbors inve chimera inv corp

Ticker(s): NRZ NLY WMC TWO CIM

Contact Shiri Gupta