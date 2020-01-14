Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Neenah Paper Inc in the Paper Products Industry (NP, CLW, SWM, GLT, UFS)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Neenah Paper Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,061.5%. Following is Clearwater with a ROE of 1,753.3%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third highest with a ROE of 765.0%.
Glatfelter follows with a ROE of 29.1%, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of -865.2%.
