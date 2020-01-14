Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MGRC, CPRT, CTAS, KAR, HCSG)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks highest with a ROE of 3,461.2%. Following is Copart Inc with a ROE of 3,068.4%. Cintas Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,875.1%.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a ROE of 2,594.8%, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,765.6%.

