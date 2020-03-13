Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Lyondellbasell-A in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, KRO, KOP, TSE, WLK)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a ROE of 6,555.9%. Following is Kronos Worldwide with a ROE of 6,238.9%. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,595.8%.
Trinseo Sa follows with a ROE of 5,138.5%, and Westlake Chemica rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,292.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lyondellbasell-A and will alert subscribers who have LYB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
