Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Liberty Ventur-A in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LVNTA, NTRI, PETS, NFLX, FLWS)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Liberty Ventur-A ranks highest with a ROE of 4,857.2%. Nutrisystem Inc is next with a ROE of 4,744.8%. Petmed Express ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,566.5%.

Netflix Inc follows with a ROE of 1,918.2%, and 1-800-Flowers-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,908.2%.

