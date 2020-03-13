Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Lennox Intl Inc in the Building Products Industry (LII, ALLE, WMS, TREX, AWI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Lennox Intl Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 69,692.1%. Allegion Plc is next with a ROE of 9,124.1%. Advanced Drainag ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,404.3%.

Trex Co Inc follows with a ROE of 4,933.3%, and Armstrong World rounds out the top five with a ROE of 4,488.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lennox Intl Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lennox Intl Inc in search of a potential trend change.