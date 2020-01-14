Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Landauer Inc in the Health Care Services Industry (LDR, ESRX, CRVL, CHE, LH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Landauer Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 7,255.9%. Express Scripts is next with a ROE of 2,673.8%. Corvel Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,290.6%.
Chemed Corp follows with a ROE of 2,249.5%, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,977.4%.
