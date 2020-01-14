Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Lamar Advertis-A in the Specialized REITs Industry (LAMR, PSA, EXR, AMT, DFT)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Lamar Advertis-A ranks highest with a ROE of 2,775.4%. Following is Public Storage with a ROE of 2,389.6%. Extra Space Stor ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,117.2%.

American Tower C follows with a ROE of 2,030.0%, and Dupont Fabros Te rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,906.9%.

