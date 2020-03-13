Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Istar Inc in the Diversified REITs Industry (STAR, IRET, ALEX, PSB, AHH)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Istar Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,563.8%. Investors Real is next with a ROE of 3,735.2%. Alexander & Bald ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,479.9%.
Ps Business Park follows with a ROE of 1,476.4%, and Armada Hoffler P rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,075.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Armada Hoffler P on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.74. Since that call, shares of Armada Hoffler P have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
