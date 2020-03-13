Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Istar Inc in the Diversified REITs Industry (STAR, IRET, ALEX, PSB, AHH)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,563.8%. Investors Real is next with a ROE of 3,735.2%. Alexander & Bald ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,479.9%.

Ps Business Park follows with a ROE of 1,476.4%, and Armada Hoffler P rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,075.8%.

