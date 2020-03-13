Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Intuit Inc in the Application Software Industry (INTU, MANH, PAYC, FICO, BLKB)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Intuit Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 9,783.7%. Manhattan Assoc is next with a ROE of 7,498.5%. Paycom Software ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,437.0%.

Fair Isaac Corp follows with a ROE of 3,129.7%, and Blackbaud Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,436.7%.

