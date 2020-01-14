Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Horace Mann Educ in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, AIZ, ANAT, AFG, KMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a ROE of 1,278.3%. Following is Assurant Inc with a ROE of 1,152.5%. Amer Natl Insur ranks third highest with a ROE of 950.6%.

Amer Finl Group follows with a ROE of 900.3%, and Kemper Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 864.8%.

