Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Holly Energy Partners LP in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (HEP, WMB, TCP, OKE, SUN)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Holly Energy Partners LP ranks highest with a ROE of 3,984.4%. Williams Cos Inc is next with a ROE of 2,180.1%. TC PipeLines LP ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,086.0%.

Oneok Inc follows with a ROE of 1,625.2%, and Sunoco LP rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,498.5%.

