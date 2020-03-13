MySmarTrend
Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Gold Resource Corporation in the Gold Industry (GORO, NEM, TAHO, RGLD, MUX)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:33am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Gold Resource Corporation ranks highest with a ROE of 200.6%. Newmont Mining is next with a ROE of 45.0%. Tahoe Resources ranks third highest with a ROE of 0.9%.

Royal Gold Inc follows with a ROE of -549.8%, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -1,151.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): NEM TAHO RGLD

