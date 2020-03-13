Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Cutera Inc in the Health Care Equipment Industry (CUTR, BCR, ABMD, IRMD, MASI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cutera Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,553.6%. Cr Bard Inc is next with a ROE of 3,040.6%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,965.1%.

Iradimed Corp follows with a ROE of 1,930.4%, and Masimo Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,883.8%.

