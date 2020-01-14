Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Cdw Corp/De in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, SYX, PLUS, NSIT, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a ROE of 6,222.0%. Following is Systemax Inc with a ROE of 3,391.0%. Eplus Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,581.1%.

Insight Enterpri follows with a ROE of 1,357.8%, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,200.8%.

