Relatively High Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Carter'S Inc in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (CRI, KORS, LULU, OXM, VFC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Carter'S Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 3,641.3%. Michael Kors Hol is next with a ROE of 2,652.1%. Lululemon Ath ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,749.5%.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a ROE of 1,615.2%, and Vf Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,420.0%.

